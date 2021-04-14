Azerbaijan confirms 2,293 more COVID-19 cases, 2,071 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, 2,071 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 291,894 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 255,833 of them have recovered, and 4,009 people have died. Currently, 32,052 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,086 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,054,472 tests have been conducted so far.