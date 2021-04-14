Azerbaijan confirms 2,293 more COVID-19 cases, 2,071 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, 2,071 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 291,894 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 255,833 of them have recovered, and 4,009 people have died. Currently, 32,052 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,086 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,054,472 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Minsk IT Holding of Belarus develops solution for accepting non-cash payment based on NFC smartphones
Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president
Certain revengeful forces raising their heads should know that iron fist remains in place - Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev on transfer of Irevan to Armenia: I condemned this decision, we should not obscure history
I have been saying that second Armenian state will never be created in our lands - Azerbaijani president
In 2003, scum of PFPA-Musavat tandem attempted military coup, but it did not work - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president about PFPA-Musavat tandem: In order to save themselves, they had to turn to Heydar Aliyev
Defense minister at time promised that if Shusha was surrendered, he'd shoot himself - President Aliyev
Then leader of junta, Sargsyan, promised me to return our lands in aftermath of that bitter defeat - President Aliyev