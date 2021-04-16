Islamic Solidarity Games-2021 may be postponed - Federation's Executive Committee (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games, which were planned to be held in Turkey (Konya), may be postponed, Azerbaijani Parliament’s Deputy, member of the Executive Committee of the Sports Federation of Islamic Solidarity and the Coordination Committee for the Games, Kenul Nurullayeva, told Trend on Apr.16.

Previously, Nurullayeva took part in a meeting of the federation’s executive committee.

She that the meeting was also attended by the federation’s head, Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Turkey Mehmet Kasapoglu, the leadership of the Olympic committees of Islamic countries.

The meeting participants discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the organization of the Games and the postponement of international sports events, including the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The IV Games of Islamic Solidarity were held in May 2017 in Baku.