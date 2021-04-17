Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17
Trend:
Some 25,711 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 20,018 citizens, and the second one to 5,693 citizens per day.
In total, up until now, 1,325,034 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 879,356 people, and the second - by 445,670 people.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
