Azerbaijan confirms 995 more COVID-19 cases, 1,136 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 995 new COVID-19 cases, 1,136 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 301,661 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 265,539 of them have recovered, and 4,169 people have died. Currently, 31,953 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,955 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,114,879 tests have been conducted so far.