Azerbaijan names number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20

Trend:

Some 14,830 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9,981 citizens, and the second one to 4,849 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,352,210 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 899,213 people, and the second - by 452,997 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.