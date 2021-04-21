Azerbaijan confirms 2,075 more COVID-19 cases, 2,480 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, 2,480 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 305,933 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 269,965 of them have recovered, and 4,235 people have died. Currently, 31,733 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,679 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,141,335 tests have been conducted so far.