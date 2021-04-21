Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center to discuss need for human rights advocacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosting an exclusive series of online meeting where the organizations are discussing with world leaders the need for international dialogue, understanding, learning, and human rights Advocacy, Trend reports.

Speaker in the series for the April is Madame Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, former president of Croatia—the first woman to serve in that position. In addition to her diplomatic and political work, Grabar-Kitarović has vigorously pursued an academic career in government, international relations, and security studies.

She is a recipient of a 2019 Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Award as well as a number of national and international awards, decorations, honorary doctorates, and honorary citizenships. Madame Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic also is a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.