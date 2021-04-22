Azerbaijan confirms 2,047 more COVID-19 cases, 2,610 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,047 new COVID-19 cases, 2,610 patients have recovered and 39 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 307,980 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 272,575 of them have recovered, and 4,274 people have died. Currently, 31,131 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,542 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,153,877 tests have been conducted so far.