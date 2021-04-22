Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.22

Trend:

Some 15,077 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9,205 citizens, and the second one to 5,872 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,381,967 citizens have been vaccinated, 917,877 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 464,090 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.