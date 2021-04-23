Azercell’s high-speed mobile internet continues to cover on and under the ground

Society 23 April 2021 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azercell’s high-speed mobile internet continues to cover on and under the ground

The leading operator is extensively expanding the LTE network

Azercell will continue to improve its LTE network in 2021 to provide all its subscribers with a more stable network and higher speed internet. In virtue of the activities in this regard, the coverage of Azercell's LTE network has been significantly enlarged since the beginning of this year.

Last year alone, the geographical coverage of Azercell's LTE network was expanded by about 11%, both in terms of population and territory. During the implementation of the expansion project to the end of March 2021 the network's population coverage increased to 85.3%, while geographical coverage surged to 72.8%.

During the first quarter of 2021, 201 LTE Radio Base Stations were upgraded within the framework of the project, and LTE technology was added to 50 existing Radio Base Stations. Thus, the total number of the stations of the LTE network has reached 2742.

Within the activities in this direction the LTE-Carrier Connection system is already available in 18 stations and tunnels of the Baku metro.

Remarkably, intensive works towards the expansion of new generation technology were carried out last year. Thus, 784 new 4G Radio Base Stations were installed in 2020. Some of these stations were put into operation in the territories liberated from occupation as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War. Suffice to say that, 118 new LTE stations were launched only during September-December last year.

The improvement of the 4G network and the increase in the number of Radio Base Stations have significantly affected the quality of services provided by Azercell and the speed of mobile internet. Looking through the volume of data traffic transmitted via LTE technology on the Azercell network over the past year, we can see that this figure has increased by 1.7 times. One of the important indicators is that about 71% of the total data traffic over the network is run through LTE technology.

Currently, Azercell's 4G network provides download speeds of up to 240 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 95 Mbps. Subscribers using Azercell's 4G technology will enjoy a number of advantages, such as watching large videos in higher quality, downloading and transferring these files faster, making uninterrupted voice calls and more.

Note that, the subscriber must have a mobile phone that supports 4G and a USIM SIM card to use the LTE network. To check 4G support on your SIM card, SMS 4G to 2525. If SIM Card fails, you may change the SIMs and get the offer in any sales or service points free of charge within the ongoing 4G campaign of Azercell. In this case, Azercell subscribers will receive a 5 GB internet package as a one-time bonus.

At present, Azercell is one of the “Best in class” mobile operators in terms of LTE network speed. It was confirmed by a benchmarking review conducted by Ericsson, a world-class telecommunications company. On the other hand, according to the results of an independent benchmarking test conducted by the European company Systemics in Azerbaijan last year, Azercell stays ahead of other mobile operators in the country in terms of indicators, such as LTE data transfer speed, information download time, and higher quality video transmission in the regions. The application of the Argela system, which allows real-time monitoring of the network, also creates additional opportunities to maintain a high-level LTE network quality.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 93.6% and population coverage 98.65%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Growing share of renewables to cause electricity price volatility
Growing share of renewables to cause electricity price volatility
Azerbaijan discloses data on 1Q2021 oil export to Israel
Azerbaijan discloses data on 1Q2021 oil export to Israel
State Customs Committee discloses export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia
State Customs Committee discloses export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azercell’s high-speed mobile internet continues to cover on and under the ground Society 10:21
High provision of reserves positively affects Azerbaijan's sovereign rating - Gazprombank Finance 10:15
Azerbaijan establishes Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center Economy 10:02
Azerbaijan's MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Najaflar village (VIDEO) Politics 10:01
Azerbaijan maintaining stable credit position despite pandemic - Renaissance Capital Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 23 Finance 09:52
Georgia, Bulgaria aiming for improvement of maritime shipping Transport 09:52
Growing share of renewables to cause electricity price volatility Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijan enters era of fourth industrial revolution based on artificial intelligence - Ministry ICT 09:32
India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day Other News 09:10
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city following Armenia's attack – war crime, French lawyer says Politics 09:04
Georgia shares data on revenues from excise taxes in 1Q2021 Finance 09:03
EBRD aims to finance main economic spheres in Georgia Business 09:02
13 patients killed in hospital fire in western India Other News 08:53
Azerbaijan applies world experience in construction of digital cities ICT 08:23
Russia and Azerbaijan interested in Georgian mussels and oysters Business 08:17
Lending to legal entities, individuals in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan drops Finance 08:14
Georgia reveals volume of taxes, paid by its citizens Finance 08:14
Azerbaijan discloses data on 1Q2021 oil export to Israel Oil&Gas 08:01
EU leaders seek to lead climate action in carbon trading Europe 07:14
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter logs another successful flight on Mars World 06:12
More than 874,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours World 04:56
Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says Iran 03:49
3 rockets land near Baghdad airport in Iraq Arab World 02:47
Israel reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 837,668 in total Israel 01:57
Eight missing in Shanghai factory fire Other News 01:07
Georgian FM meets Turkish counterpart in Bucharest Georgia 00:23
UN Environment, WHO support Georgia in deciding on regulation on lead paint Business 00:01
Uzbekistan’s business activity index sharply increases Business 00:01
55 new cases of "double mutation" variant found in UK in latest week Europe 22 April 23:52
Azerbaijani athlete reaches final of European Artistic Gymnastics Championships Society 22 April 23:25
Azerbaijan's banking sector wraps up 1Q2021 with profit Finance 22 April 23:03
Internet data transmission speed slightly down in Azerbaijan ICT 22 April 23:02
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 22 April 23:01
Georgia sees increase in vegetables export Business 22 April 22:56
State Customs Committee discloses export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia Oil&Gas 22 April 22:20
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture extends tender for purchase of necessary goods Tenders 22 April 22:20
Flydubai to resume flights at Georgian Batumi International Airport Construction 22 April 22:19
Polymetal International boosts gold output in Kazakhstan, Russia Business 22 April 22:19
Brazil reports 3,472 more deaths Other News 22 April 22:08
Kazakh gas supply company opens tender for construction of operational base Tenders 22 April 21:34
Georgia unveils data on exports of fruits and nuts in 1Q2021 Business 22 April 21:33
Azerbaijan plans to increase production of fish and fish products Business 22 April 21:31
Turkey’s export of furniture and timber to Turkmenistan down Turkey 22 April 21:31
Kyrgyzstan ranks second in world in terms of cheapest mobile internet Kyrgyzstan 22 April 21:16
Iran's annual exports of dried fruit, nuts grows %42 Iran 22 April 21:14
Georgia opens 69-th online session of UN Economic Commission for Europe Business 22 April 20:25
World community must know about Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan – French lawyer Politics 22 April 20:19
PM Modi announces India-US partnership on climate, clean energy Other News 22 April 19:58
Azerbaijan Airlines to start operating special flights to London Economy 22 April 19:46
Building of Azerbaijan’s Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex to look like crater from above Politics 22 April 19:19
Strengthening confidence-building measures in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations most important - Russian MFA Politics 22 April 19:17
Georgia publishes budget performance report of 1Q2021 Finance 22 April 19:08
French lawyers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, shelled by Armenia during war (PHOTO) Politics 22 April 18:59
EIB financing helped to launch 60 satellites into space in 2020 ICT 22 April 18:14
EIB likely to support dev’t of renewable energy sphere in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 22 April 18:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 22 Society 22 April 18:12
Azerbaijan confirms 2,047 more COVID-19 cases, 2,610 recoveries Society 22 April 18:00
Baku entitled to demand compensation from Armenia – Russian political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 April 17:58
IATA revises 2021 forecasts of world airlines losses Transport 22 April 17:56
Azerbaijan to open tourism bureau in Israel Business 22 April 17:50
Belarus to supply components for Azerbaijan to assemble tractors in 2021 Transport 22 April 17:47
Several more Russian airlines allowed to operate flights to Baku Transport 22 April 17:45
EIB exploring new project ideas to support digitalization across Eastern Partnership ICT 22 April 17:44
SOCAR won't participate in sales of Antipinski Refinery’s property Oil&Gas 22 April 17:43
NCOC talks Marine Access Channels Project plans at Kazakh Kashagan field Oil&Gas 22 April 17:43
Azerbaijan's Aghdam in complete ruins - French lawyer Politics 22 April 17:42
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank notes decrease of inflation rate Finance 22 April 17:40
EAG working on assessing Turkmenistan's compliance with FATF recommendations Business 22 April 17:35
Uzbekistan GTL to buy pipes via tender Tenders 22 April 17:25
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil to pay out dividends for 2020 Business 22 April 17:24
Economy Ministry shares data on revenues from Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector Finance 22 April 17:20
Turkmenistan elected member of Executive Board of UN Entity for Gender Equality, Empowerment of Women Turkmenistan 22 April 17:18
Historical monuments in Azerbaijan's Aghdam vandalized - French criminal justice attorney Politics 22 April 17:15
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil decreases oil transshipment volumes in 1Q2021 Business 22 April 17:04
Turkmenistan increases processing of agricultural products Business 22 April 16:59
Turkmen company exports tomatoes to Austria Business 22 April 16:55
Autoclave gas blocks plant construction launched in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Business 22 April 16:49
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan launches new communication facilities in 1Q2021 ICT 22 April 16:47
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees decrease in insurance portfolio for 1Q2021 Finance 22 April 16:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 22 April 16:28
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan State Statistical Committee shares data on reconstruction of roads Economy 22 April 16:27
Equinor to electrify over 35% of its total oil & gas output base by 2025 Oil&Gas 22 April 16:23
Russia leads among countries exporting goods to Azerbaijan Business 22 April 16:23
Iran’s CBI allocates funds for import of essential products Finance 22 April 16:21
Output from Georgian Enguri HPP to increase after reconstruction - Director of Enguri HPP Oil&Gas 22 April 16:18
Azerbaijan shares footage from Jabrayil's Shahverdili village (VIDEO) Society 22 April 15:55
Tesla opens Tel Aviv pop-up store Israel 22 April 15:50
Russian airline receives permission to operate flights to Uzbekistan Transport 22 April 15:50
Uzbekistan’s 3M2021 retail trade turnover of small business decreases Business 22 April 15:49
Number of bank accounts increases in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Finance 22 April 15:49
American Airlines loss narrows as travel demand picks up US 22 April 15:39
Azerbaijan jointly with Russia sets up car manufacturing enterprise Business 22 April 15:33
Number of innovative companies worldwide grows ICT 22 April 15:33
Kazakhstan boosts production of coal, some petroleum products Oil&Gas 22 April 15:18
Swiss president heads for damage-control EU summit Europe 22 April 15:11
Etihad Airways to stop operating Boeing 777-300ER jets this year Arab World 22 April 15:09
Installation of info boards on roads leading to Azerbaijan's liberated lands continues (VIDEO) Society 22 April 15:08
French human rights activists visiting Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 22 April 15:07
Georgia increases imports of tomatoes from Azerbaijan Business 22 April 15:01
All news