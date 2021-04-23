Nar launches “Reading hour” Project for schoolchildren

On the occasion of 23 April, the World Book and Copyright Day and with the support of the Ministry of Education, Nar and Baku Book Center has jointly launched the "Reading Hour” project for schoolchildren. The project aims to enlighten students during the pandemic and help them to spend time effectively by developing reading skills. As part of the project, well-known figures in the field of literature and art of Azerbaijan will narrate pieces of art on the Zoom platform for children.

The first guest of "Reading Hour” Chingiz Abdullayev, People's writer, will talk about the importance of reading, the role of books in the development of the worldview of young people, as well as share their favorite books with listeners. You can access this link to join the online meeting or watch it live on official Facebook and YouTube pages of Nar on April 24 at 12:00.

It is worth noting that, along with Chingiz Abdullayev, the narrators such as Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, Nargiz Jalilova, Jeyhun Ali can be heard every Saturday in the "Reading Hour” that will last for a month starting from April 24. For more information about the schedule and books to be read, please visit Nar's official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Detailed information about Nar's social projects aimed at the development of science and education can be found on nar.az.