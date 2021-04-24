Turkish Minister of National Education to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24
Trend:
Minister of National Education of Turkey Ziya Selcuk is expected to visit Azerbaijan, the Turkish Education Ministry told Trend.
The minister is due to visit Baku in the near future, and preparations for his visit are currently underway.
"Within the framework of the visit, Turkey and Azerbaijan will discuss issues of cooperation in the field of education and student exchange," the ministry said.
