Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 24
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.25
Trend:
Some 10,814 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,192 citizens, and the second one to 6,622 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,423,295 citizens have been vaccinated, 939,098 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 484,197 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
