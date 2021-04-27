Rehabilitation program for martyr’s children launched with the support of Azercell

A social project called “Big Memories in Little Hearts” has been launched with the support of Azercell Telecom, which considers Corporate Social Responsibility an integral and important part of its activities.

The project aims to organize psychological training through art therapy for the children of our servicemen who died in the Second Karabakh War and to publish a book of their best memories about their heroic fathers in both digital and print formats. GID CSR Consulting is Azercell's partner in the project.

"Big Memories in Little Hearts" Project will involve 300 children aged 5-14. Their mothers will accompany them during the Project. Due to the pandemic, the trainings will be conducted online.

The trainings are organized in several directions. "Art therapy" (fine arts therapy) will allow children to feel free in expressing themselves and to give expression to their emotions that are hidden inside. Children receiving therapy with the help of arts such as music, painting, dance, literature will also be able to discover their aesthetic skills in this way.

The purpose of "Tree of Dreams" training is to create confidence and enthusiasm in the participants. The children and their parents will get psychological assistance via this training. It will help children with major concussions to identify the psychological problems they face and prevent more serious ones that may arise in the future. If the training reveals that there are children with special psychological difficulties, individual meetings with their parents will be organized.

The "Success Story" trainings include meetings with celebrities and professionals who have succeeded by dint of great difficulties.

As part of the project, the memories of the martyrs’ children about their heroic fathers will be collected in a book. A separate section of the book, which will be prepared in both print and digital format, will be dedicated to the infant children of martyrs who have no memory of their father. This book will help the martyrs to live in the memories and hearts of everyone, including their families. The electronic version of the book will also be available on the Bookmate mobile application.

This project is a small example of the respect and care shown to our brave and invincible servicemen and their families, who gave their lives for the liberation of our lands and the sake of a happy future for every Azerbaijani.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

