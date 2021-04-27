Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.27

Trend:

Some 16,583 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 7,374 citizens, and the second one to 9,209 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,440,243 citizens have been vaccinated, 946,834 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 493,409 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.