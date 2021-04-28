Azerbaijani ministry talks forests destroyed in liberated Fuzuli district by Armenia

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Armenia had destroyed 57 hectares of forests in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district during its occupation (from 1993 through 2020), Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Vugar Karimov told journalists, Trend reports on Apr.28.

According to Karimov, the Azerbaijani flora consists of nearly 5,000 species of plants, of which 2,200 (42 percent) are species growing in Karabakh and surrounding territories.

He said that before the occupation, the total area of ​​the forest fund of the Fizuli district was 124 hectares, 108 of which were covered with forests.

"Satellite images show that 57 hectares of the district's forest territory, including 11 eastern plane trees with the status of a natural monument, were destroyed during the occupation. Armenians not only cut the century-old trees down but also burned their stumps," added the deputy minister.

Fuzuli district had been liberated from the Armenian occupation by Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).