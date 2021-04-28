Azerbaijan confirms 1,402 more COVID-19 cases, 2,238 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, 2,238 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 28 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 316,521 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 285,024 of them have recovered, and 4,461 people have died. Currently, 27,036 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,194 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,218,111 tests have been conducted so far.