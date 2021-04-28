Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.28

Trend:

Some 15,871 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 6,711 citizens, and the second one to 9,160 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,456,114 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 953,545 people, and the second - by 502,569 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.