Nar and AzTU identify new areas of cooperation (PHOTO)

With the view to train local staff in the country and make them one of the best professionals in the international communications market, Nar identified new areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU). Gunnar Pahnke, Chief Executive Officer of ‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) and Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of AzTU, discussed this issue at the meeting. The main priority was to assess the opportunities for cooperation in the field of green energy, and the parties agreed to continue existing projects due to quarantine regime.

The rector noted that AzTU has the opportunity to train personnel in the fields of economics and industry: “Our goal is to train professionals in accordance with the needs of the communications market based on the requirements of business and students' familiarity with the practical problems of business. It is also in the interest of local businesses in terms of meeting the professional needs with local staff.”

G. Pahnke, CEO of ‘Azerfon’ LLC, announced about company’s intention to implement large-scale projects with the university: “I believe that our cooperation inspires students studying in the technical field to new achievements. The main purpose of our cooperation is to support the preparation of professional personnel in the field of communications in Azerbaijan and their achievement of a more superior position in the international communications market than their foreign counterparts’.

Nar realized a number of projects on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with AzTU in 2015. Within the framework of this cooperation, Nar has established Nar GSM laboratory, organized theoretical and practical trainings for students, and awarded of high-achieving students.

