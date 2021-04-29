Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

Trend:

Some 15,465 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 6,259 citizens, and the second one to 9,206 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,471,579 citizens have been vaccinated, 959,804 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 511,775 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.