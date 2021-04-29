Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 29
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.29
Trend:
Some 15,465 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 6,259 citizens, and the second one to 9,206 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,471,579 citizens have been vaccinated, 959,804 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 511,775 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
Georgia and Ukraine working on creating new oil transportation route to EU markets - Ministry of Energy
Latest
Georgia and Ukraine working on creating new oil transportation route to EU markets - Ministry of Energy
While retreating Armenian Armed Forces destroyed infrastructure in Azerbaijani lands - permanent rep to UN
Activity of trade, tourism reps to serve development of Azerbaijan-Israel economic, trade ties - minister (PHOTO)
Area for future electrical substation in Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadly cleared of mines - Mine Action Agency