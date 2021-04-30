Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center works with Ukrainian artist to bring Nizami's Khamsa into life (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

Board of Trustees Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Kateryna Yushchenko and Member former President Viktor Yushchenko worked with Ukrainian artist in order to bring into life Khamsa of Nizami Ganjavi, Trend reports.

This is dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi and 2021 been dedicated to him.

There will be other ongoing initiatives with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to celebrate his legacy and great works.