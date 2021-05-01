Azerbaijan's junior team won the bronze medal of the European Championship in Sochi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan's junior tumbling team won the bronze medal at the European Championships in trampolining, double mini-trampoline and tumbling in Sochi, Trend reports on Saturday.

The junior national team of Azerbaijan played in the team final of the championship as part of Husein Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade and Tofig Aliyev.

The European Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling in Sochi runs from April 29 to May 2, 2021. Athletes from 23 countries of the world take part in it.