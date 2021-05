BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

A batch of vaccine against COVID-19 purchased in Russia has been delivered to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 2.

The plane with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 landed at the airport.

The total number of vaccinated in Azerbaijan is 1,505,206 people, the number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine is 971,523, while those who received the second dose - 533,683 people.