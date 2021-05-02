Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective - Deputy Health Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and we have been living with it for two years now, said Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Viktor Gasimov, Trend reports.

According to him, the main method of dealing with a pandemic is vaccination. More than 2 million doses of vaccines have already been delivered to Azerbaijan.

"Today we have witnessed the arrival of the Sputnik V vaccine, which has already been registered in more than 60 countries. It has high efficiency," he said.