Azerbaijan to use UK's Vaxzevria vaccine against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The new stage of COVID-19 vaccination has started in Azerbaijan on May 3, Trend reports.

The vaccination process in the country continues in stages in accordance with the ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy for 2021-2022’.

At the current stage, people aged 60 years and older from today will be eligible for injection of the Vaxzevria vaccine (manufactured by AstraZeneca) developed by the University of Oxford.

The Vaxzevria vaccine will be used in Baku, Lankaran, Shaki, Ganja, Mingachevir, Sumgayit cities and Absheron district.