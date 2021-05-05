Azerbaijan confirms 1,080 more COVID-19 cases, 2,074 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,080 new COVID-19 cases, 2,074 patients have recovered and 20 patients have died, Trend reports on May 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 323,841 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 298,949 of them have recovered, and 4,617 people have died. Currently, 20,275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,701 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,289,864 tests have been conducted so far.