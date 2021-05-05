Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.21

Trend:

Some 29,778 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on May 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 7,957 citizens, and the second one to 21,821 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,566,106 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 987,962 people, and the second - by 578,144 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.