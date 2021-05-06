Number of empty beds in Azerbaijani hospitals growing - Health Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

More and more empty beds appear in Azerbaijani hospitals, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev said, in relation to improved COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 6.

Musayev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, 90 percent of health workers at risk have already been vaccinated in the country.

The number of workers in the educational sector who were injected the coronavirus vaccine is also approaching this figure, he said.

Musayev added that the vaccination process, which started on January 18, continues successfully in Azerbaijan.