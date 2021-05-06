Azerbaijan announces commissioning date for 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

The ‘Victory Road’ leading to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, will be commissioned in September 2021, Anar Najafli, Spokesman for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said, Trend reports.

Najafli reminded that the construction of the road began six days after the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

“At present, continuous construction work is underway. The 101-kilometer road will be four-lane, two more lanes will be auxiliary. The road will be commissioned by September. Four bridges, ten underpasses and waterways will be built here," the spokesman said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.