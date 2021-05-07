No 'Indian' strain of COVID-19 detected in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:40

No 'Indian' strain of COVID-19 infections has been detected in Azerbaijan, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told Trend.

"There is no data on the presence in the country of the 'Indian' strain of coronavirus. The public will be informed if any information appears,” TABIB said.