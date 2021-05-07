Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Some 33,033 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on May 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,148 citizens, and the second one to 28,885 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,626,916 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 996,400 people, and the second - by 630,516 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.