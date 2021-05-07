Best moments of first day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku city on May 7, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The athletes from different countries demonstrate their skills, grace, and plasticity. While performing complex elements of the exercises, they show magnificent programs.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup.

Trend shows the best moments of the first day of the competitions.