Azerbaijan partially resuming traditional form of education (UPDATE)

The traditional form of education will be partially resumed from May 17, 2021, at secondary schools and creative centers located in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki cities, and in the Absheron region upon the relevant decision of the Collegium of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education, the Azerbaijani Education Ministry told Trend on May 7.

From that date, the traditional form of education will be organized twice a week at the level of preschool education and at the level of general secondary education (V-IX grades) while at the level of primary classes (I-IV) - three times per week in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as in the Absheron region.

The traditional form of education will be organized four times a week in community learning groups and at the preschool level of Ganja and Sheki schools, the capacity and number of pupils of which allow observing a minimum distance of 1.5 meters among pupils while at the level of general secondary education ( I – IX grades) - five times a week.

The traditional form of education will be organized two and three times a week, respectively, in the corresponding groups and education levels of schools, the capacity and number of pupils of which do not allow observing a minimum distance of 1.5 meters among pupils.

The traditional form of education will be conducted five times a week in special classes (I-IX grades) of special schools, special boarding schools, and integrated boarding schools located in Baku, Sumgayit, Sheki, Ganja cities, and Absheron region.

The traditional form of education will be organized five times a week at the level of primary and general secondary education of special schools (grades I – IX), at the level of primary and general secondary education of special boarding schools for the deaf, hearing impaired, for those who subsequently lost hearing and sight, as well as people with speech impairment (I – XI, I –XII, I – X, I – IX grades).

The club classes in junior and middle age groups (I-IX grades) will be also fully held twice a week in the creative centers located in Baku, Sumgayit, Sheki, Ganja cities, and in the Absheron region.