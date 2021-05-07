Azerbaijani team express satisfaction for participating in Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijani gymnastics team have spoken about the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup being held in Baku.

“When we learned that holding the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku was allowed, we were simply seized with emotions, we were looking forward to these competitions,” members of the Azerbaijani team in group exercises told Trend.

In group exercises for Azerbaijan, the team includes Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina.

During the first for the World Cup, the Azerbaijani team performed in the qualification of the teams in the group exercises in the program with five balls. For their performance, the Azerbaijani graces received 43,000 points.

“Of course, performing on the first day of the competition is exciting, the fact that the World Cup is being held in our home country adds a lot of responsibility. We are glad that such a wonderful World Cup took place in such a difficult period as the coronavirus pandemic. We were all overwhelmed with emotions, we were happy and we were proud that the World Cup will be organized in our country," said Laman Alimuradova.

The gymnasts emphasized that they are satisfied with today's performance and hope that tomorrow they will also perform well in the program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

“In two types of exercises we feel confident, of course, excitement at the competition is natural, but we try to work clearly with two types so that everything works out for us. Successful performances at the European Championships and World Cups gave us confidence. as a strong team, and it helped us," added Daria Sorokina.

The gymnasts noted that despite the fact that the Cup is held without spectators, they always feel the support of the fans of rhythmic gymnastics.

"We always feel the support of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, our coaches and, of course, the fans, even if they are not in the gym, we know that they are rooting for us," the gymnasts added.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition, will be awarded the AGFTrophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.