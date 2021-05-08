Competitions in Baku always held at highest level - Slovenian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The competitions in Baku are always held at the highest level, Yekaterina Vedeneyeva, Slovenian participant of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, told Trend.

"I like very much to perform in Baku. The event’s organization in the National Gymnastics Arena is excellent, the warm-up areas, the competition hall - everything is fine. As for the gymnasts, amid the (COVID-19) pandemic we prepared for the competition as best we could,” Vedeneyeva said. “Yes, it was difficult, but, as we can see, everyone coped. Gymnasts from 35 countries came to the Cup in Baku, and 60 gymnasts participate in the individual program - it's almost like at the World Championship.”

According to her, naturally, there are no ideal performances, and there is always something to work on.

“Today I was satisfied with my program, but there is always something to strive for,” noted the athlete.

She also positively assessed the ball program of Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova.

"Yesterday I saw the performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts and liked very much the young athlete Arzu Jalilova’s program with the ball. Azerbaijan is progressing in rhythmic gymnastics year after year - this is noticeable and very pleasant," the athlete said.

“We aren’t fighting for licenses for the Olympics, but we want to show real, adult rhythmic gymnastics,” added Vedeneyeva.

On May 8, the second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is taking place.

Individual qualifying competitions are being held, as the gymnasts perform 'maces and ribbon' exercises. Also, the qualification of teams in group exercises will be held (program with three hoops and two couples of maces). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.