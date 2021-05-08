Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

Some 34,856 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,568 citizens, and the second one to 29,288 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,661,772 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,001,968 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 659,804 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.