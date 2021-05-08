Azerbaijan to continue online lessons in 10th-11th grades, minister says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8
Trend:
The online lessons in 10th-11th grades will continue at Azerbaijani schools, Trend reports on May 8 referring to Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev’s message on Facebook.
“Everyone must try for the lessons to be restored in a traditional form from September 15,” Amrullayev added. “The online lessons in primary grades will be continued from May 17 three times a week in five districts of Azerbaijan while twice a week - for pupils of 5th-9th grades.”
"We will restore five-day lessons taking into account the epidemiological situation, results of vaccination against COVID-19 and classroom sizes," the minister said.
