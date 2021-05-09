Italian gymnast grabs gold in exercise with ball at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Italian gymnast Alexandra Agiurgiuculese won a gold medal in the exercise with a ball scoring 26.350 points at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Russian gymnast Daria Trubnikova ranked second (26.100 points) while Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn (26.100 points) ranked third.

The final competitions as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 9.

Six sets of medals will be given (four for individual exercises and two for group performance) on the final day of the competitions.

On this day, the winners will be determined according to the individual program in the exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as in group performance of teams in the exercises with five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

Azerbaijan is being represented today by Zohra Aghamirova in the exercise with a ribbon and by the team in group exercises, which is performing in two finals. The Azerbaijani team includes Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.