Awarding ceremony held within Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

On May 9, the ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku was held at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Awards were given to the winners among the gymnasts in the individual program of exercises with clubs and ribbon, and to group teams for the exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

Lina Ashram (Israel) took the first place at the World Cup in the exercise with clubs, Boryana Kalain (Bulgaria) toomthe second place of the podium, Lala Kramarenko (Russia) took the third place.

Boryana Kalain (Bulgaria) won the gold medal of the World Cup in Baku in the ribbon exercise, the silver medal was taken by the Belarusian athlete Alina Garnasko, and the bronze was taken by Katrin Taseva (Bulgaria).

The first place in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs was taken by the Bulgarian team, the second place was taken by the Italian team, the third place was taken by the representatives of Belarus.

A memorable moment of the awards ceremony was that the medals were presented to the gymnasts using a drone.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which took place in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, was a qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It was attended by about 170 gymnasts from 35 countries.

The competitions were held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.