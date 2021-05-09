Azerbaijan reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 1,539 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 660 new COVID-19 cases, 1,539 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 326,716 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 306,119 of them have recovered, and 4,680 people have died. Currently, 15,917 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,474 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,330,985 tests have been conducted so far.
