Azerbaijan discloses composition of national gymnastics team for competitions in Bulgaria
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The composition of the Azerbaijani national team has been assembled to participate in the 37th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, to be held on June 9-13, 2021, in Varna, Bulgaria, Trend reports referring to the European Gymnastics website.
Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova will represent Azerbaijan in the individual competitions.
The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, Narmina Samadova and Darya Sorokina will represent Azerbaijan in group exercises.
Some 321 gymnasts from 37 countries will take part in the European Championship. The competitions will be held among both juniors and seniors.
