Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 15
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15
Trend:
Some 15,794 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,897 citizens, and the second one to 11,897 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,777,426 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,026,376 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 751,050 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
