Monument to famous Azerbaijani singer to be soon installed in Baku (Exclusive) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

A monument to the world famous Azerbaijani pop and opera singer, People's Artist of the USSR Muslim Magomayev will be installed in the Baku National Seaside Park, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The monument to Magomayev is almost ready. It will be installed on the territory of the National Park, not far from the Puppet Theater, and made of bronze, the ministry said.

The territory where the monument will be installed has already been fenced.

On March 12, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the installation of a monument to Muslim Magomayev in Baku.