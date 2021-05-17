Azerbaijan continues military exercises, with extensive use of maps (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue to carry out planned military exercises, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense.

The country's military officials are using maps in the field command posts during the exercises in accordance with the plan.

According to the ministry, reports prepared on the current situation, through modern communication systems and automated control, are delivered to the command staff as orders for their implementation.

Field command posts of reserve formations and centrally subordinated formations move to the destination areas.

The exercises will be conducted till May 20.