Azerbaijan confirms 426 more COVID-19 cases, 515 recoveries (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan has detected 426 new COVID-19 cases, 515 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died, Trend reports on May 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 330,269 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 315,415 of them have recovered, and 4,792 people have died. Currently, 10,062 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,877 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,392,930 tests have been conducted so far.