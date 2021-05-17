Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on May 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Some 3,694 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,223 citizens, and the second one to 2,471 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,798,743 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,032,054 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 766,689 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.