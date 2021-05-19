Azerbaijani citizens can choose which COVID-19 vaccine to take - Health Ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The fact that COVID-19 vaccines are delivered to Azerbaijan from different countries gives the population the opportunity to choose which one to take, Spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry Parviz Abubakirov, Trend reports on May 19.

Abubakirov also called on citizens to actively participate in the COVID-19 vaccination,allowing for creation of antibodies.

The COVID-19 vaccination process began in Azerbaijan on January 18, 2021.

The country uses Sputnik V, Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.