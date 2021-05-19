Azerbaijan confirms 339 more COVID-19 cases, 1,170 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 339 new COVID-19 cases, 1,170 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, Trend reports on May 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 331,040 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 317,609 of them have recovered, and 4,814 people have died. Currently, 8,617 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,568 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,414,614 tests have been conducted so far.