Azerbaijan publishes data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Some 28,635 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 11,633 citizens, and the second one to 17,002 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,863,292 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,054,414 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 808,870 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.