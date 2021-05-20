Azerbaijan to lift outdoor mask mandate soon - official (UPDATE)
Title Changed
Details added: the first version posted on 10:50
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20
Trend:
Walk outside without wearing masks in Azerbaijan can be possible in the near future, Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said, Trend reports on May 20.
According to Garayeva, in this regard, the corresponding rules are being prepared.
"In the coming days, solutions will be announced directly related to the use of outdoor masks," she added.
